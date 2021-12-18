NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Trimmed by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,305 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 3.1% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after buying an additional 399,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,299,430,000 after acquiring an additional 238,590 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

NIKE stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.78 and a 200-day moving average of $159.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

