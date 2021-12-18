Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of Nihon Kohden stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of -0.55. Nihon Kohden has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

