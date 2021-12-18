NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $252.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 40,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,646.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,802.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

