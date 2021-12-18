NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.50.

Several brokerages have commented on NFI. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NFI Group stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.14. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$18.41 and a 12 month high of C$32.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 380.80.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$619.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,345.94%.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 234,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$5,035,491.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,734,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,835,846.99. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,112,800 shares of company stock worth $23,241,687.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

