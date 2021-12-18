NEXT.coin Market Cap Hits $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,309.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.58 or 0.00925476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.55 or 0.00266784 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00016867 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000915 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00011405 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00024578 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003087 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

