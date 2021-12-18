NewYorkCoin Price Tops $0.0000 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $6.63 million and $1,633.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.10 or 0.00317835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

