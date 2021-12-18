News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Up 88.8% in November

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the November 15th total of 773,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in News by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,341,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,861,000 after purchasing an additional 262,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,301,000 after buying an additional 208,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in News by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,716,000 after purchasing an additional 64,406 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in News by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,333,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,176,000 after purchasing an additional 333,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,059,000 after buying an additional 63,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

