New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.29%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

