New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,445 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in FOX by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of FOX by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FOX by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

