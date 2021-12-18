New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.24 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 108.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 170,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 88,646 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 26.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 823,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 172,022 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 25.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 153,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE HRB opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.