New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $159.76 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.08 and a 12-month high of $166.42. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.64.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

