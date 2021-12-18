New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,835 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $127.91 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

