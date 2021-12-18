New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,250 shares during the quarter. New York Community Bancorp accounts for 1.1% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

