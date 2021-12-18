New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 421,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,763,000 after purchasing an additional 564,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $279.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $161.78 and a 52-week high of $283.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.72.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

