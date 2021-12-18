New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

