Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $470.00 at Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $485.00 to $470.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $668.11.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $586.73 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $646.37 and a 200-day moving average of $579.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.