Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,183 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after acquiring an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $586.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $646.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

