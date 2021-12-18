Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Antony C. Ball Acquires 41,717 Shares

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Antony C. Ball purchased 41,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $179,800.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,896. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $287.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 688.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

