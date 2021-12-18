NEST Protocol (NEST) Reaches Market Cap of $13.21 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $13.21 million and $2.06 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

