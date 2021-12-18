Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PERI. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of PERI stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Perion Network has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $33.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 63,753 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.