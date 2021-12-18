Needham & Company LLC Downgrades IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) to Hold

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of IRNT opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88. IronNet has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

In other news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,080,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 384,100 shares of company stock worth $4,159,792 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

