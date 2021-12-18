Needham & Company LLC Boosts Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Price Target to $65.00

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

SILC stock opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.53 million, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Silicom had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Silicom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicom by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

