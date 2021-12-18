NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to report $2.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NCR in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 150.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. NCR has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.73.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

