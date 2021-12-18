Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Issues Earnings Results

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $1.26, Zacks reports. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 247.17% and a negative net margin of 16.22%.

NM stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.98. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NM. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 449.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 83,525 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 108.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

