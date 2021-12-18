Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the November 15th total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:NOAC opened at $9.77 on Friday. Natural Order Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 5.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 290,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $470,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 8.2% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 213,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $937,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 110.0% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 60,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 31,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

