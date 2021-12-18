National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H2O Innovation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$38.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.63 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

CVE:HEO opened at C$2.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.40. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of C$1.91 and a twelve month high of C$3.70. The stock has a market cap of C$219.19 million and a P/E ratio of 88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

