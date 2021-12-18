Naples Global Advisors LLC Invests $1.26 Million in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $623,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $144,000.

FAN opened at $19.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

