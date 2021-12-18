Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

