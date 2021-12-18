Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Clorox by 2.3% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 112,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 87,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,543,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 85.5% during the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 16.0% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $174.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

