Nancy Quan Sells 18,090 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nancy Quan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92.

KO opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $249.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $607,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 407,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 74,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,134,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

