Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post sales of $552.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $562.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $539.60 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $446.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($22.81) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBR. Barclays upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NBR traded down $3.30 on Wednesday, reaching $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,413. The stock has a market cap of $684.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.41. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average is $95.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 931.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 34,689 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,930,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.