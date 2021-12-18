Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Update

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,900 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the November 15th total of 710,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. Mueller Industries has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, Director Gary S. Gladstein purchased 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mueller Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mueller Industries by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

