M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 612,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $27,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after buying an additional 635,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,594,000 after purchasing an additional 987,960 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

