M&T Bank Corp Purchases 444 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.15% of FMC worth $17,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in FMC by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 15.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $103.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.62. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

