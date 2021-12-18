M&T Bank Corp Has $20.22 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.09% of Xylem worth $20,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 175.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 339.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 49.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 373.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock worth $8,713,136. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

