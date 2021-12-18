M&T Bank Corp Has $14.45 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 11.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 245,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,187.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,403.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,566.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,018.73 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 746.89 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

