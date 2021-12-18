M&T Bank Corp Buys 4,579 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $77.29 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.66 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.13.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.007 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.