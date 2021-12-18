M&T Bank Corp Acquires 14,600 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.10% of CDW worth $25,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CDW by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.73. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

