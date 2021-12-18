MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,987,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,002,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401,197 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,397,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,279,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,712,000 after purchasing an additional 296,141 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2,035.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 147,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 140,379 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $107.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.06. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

