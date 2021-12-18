MovieBloc Hits One Day Volume of $8.50 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $57.38 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00041930 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007180 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,752,849,263 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.