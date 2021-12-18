Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Raised to $265.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $259.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $163.16 and a twelve month high of $266.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.41 and a 200-day moving average of $235.72.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,004,314,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,500,000 after purchasing an additional 53,660 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,540,000 after purchasing an additional 103,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

