Motco Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Motco lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after acquiring an additional 101,417 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK opened at $251.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.58 and a 200-day moving average of $263.64. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.