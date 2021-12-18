Motco Raises Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Motco boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,907.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,642,000 after acquiring an additional 640,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,016,000 after acquiring an additional 510,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,055,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,993,000 after acquiring an additional 500,956 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IP opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a 52 week low of $44.88 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.83.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

