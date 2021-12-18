Motco Acquires 54,600 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Motco lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 129.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Motco owned 0.23% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $57.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.