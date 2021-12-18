Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 19 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.7% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 551.9% in the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,400.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,452.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,430.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

