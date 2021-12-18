Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $3,004,727.53 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.89, for a total transaction of $3,004,727.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $331.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.55 and a 1 year high of $337.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Morningstar by 115.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

