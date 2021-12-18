Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.07

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.07 and traded as low as C$5.08. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.13, with a volume of 38,928 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$330.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

