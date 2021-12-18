Morgan Stanley Sells 302,135 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Paychex were worth $147,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Paychex by 29.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 75.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth $255,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.70 and a 200 day moving average of $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.34%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.