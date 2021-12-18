Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,866,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AES were worth $132,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of AES by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

