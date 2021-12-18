Morgan Stanley Purchases 489,866 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $136,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $102.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day moving average is $86.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,466,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 867,693 shares of company stock worth $81,792,477. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

